Texans Re-Sign RB Royce Freeman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have re-signed RB Royce Freeman.

Houston will bring him back on a one-year deal but Wilson notes they guaranteed nearly all of his base salary, which is a strong indication he’s in the team’s plans for 2022.

Freeman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans.

In 2021, Freeman appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans. He rushed for 169 yards on 56 carries (3.0 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions for 77 yards receiving and no touchdowns.