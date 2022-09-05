Texans Re-Sign WR Chris Conley To PS, Cut RB Marlon Mack

The Houston Texans have re-signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad and released RB Marlon Mack in a corresponding move, per Jonathan Alexander.

The Texans practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III EDGE Demone Harris WR Jalen Camp TE Jordan Akins OL Jordan Steckler LB Kevin Pierre-Louis S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck C Jimmy Morrisey DB Grayland Arnold WR Drew Estrada OT Cedric Ogbuehi FB Paul Quessenberry WR Chris Conley

Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Conley appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 22 passes for 323 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.