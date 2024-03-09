Texans Re-Signing CB Kris Boyd

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are re-signing CB Kris Boyd to a new contract.

Boyd, 27, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals but was released at the beginning of October before later catching on with the Texans.

In 2023, Boyd appeared in six total games for the Cardinals and Texans, recording two total tackles.