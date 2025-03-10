Texans Re-Signing DE Derek Barnett To One-Year, $5M Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are re-signing DE Derek Barnett to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Barnett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $12.85 million contract that includes $12.85 million guaranteed when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Barnett was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year contract with the Eagles. Barnett tore his ACL during the team’s season opener and didn’t record any statistics for the 2022 season.

He restructured his contract before the 2023 season and was scheduled to make $3.5 million guaranteed and a base salary of $1,125,000. The Eagles waived him after the trade deadline, however, and he was claimed by the Texans.

Houston re-signed Barnett to a one-year, $2 million deal for 2024.

In 2024, Barnett appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns.