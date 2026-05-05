AFC Notes: Anthony Hill, Cal McNair, C.J. Stroud, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans owner Cal McNair told reporters that the team is fully committed to QB C.J. Stroud and that he will leave negotiations on a new deal to GM Nick Caserio.

“We’ll leave that up to Nick, and those communications are behind the scenes, but, yeah, we’re fully committed to C.J.,” McNair said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We exercised his fifth-year option, and we’ll see how that all works out.”

Titans

Titans rookie LB Anthony Hill chose to wear No. 53 and knows he has large shoes to fill, as the number was previously worn by Titans star LB Keith Bulluck.

“I did some research on the number, and I (saw) there was a legendary linebacker that wore it,” Hill said, via the team website. “So now, I’ve got to hold up to the tradition. So, I’m going to just try to work hard every day and try to just reach the level that he reached. I hope to connect with him, get to talk with him. I’m rocking his number now, so I’ve got to connect with him and see what he’s all about. Watch some highlights and kind of get a good feel for him.”

“It’s been surreal,” Hill said of the start of his career. “It’s kind of crazy that I’m in the NFL now. I’m getting to see some of these guys I grew up watching and getting a jersey, getting to go out there and get some work in with some of the other guys. It was pretty cool. Right now, I’m just trying to show that I’m a hard worker and I’m willing to learn. So right now, that’s really all I’ve been focused on is to continue to work hard, continue to get better every day and just learn. We just want to continue to just keep working hard. When we get with the group, we just want to fit in and kind of try to help set a new standard. We got a whole new staff. I know everything’s new and just the vibe I’ve been getting from some of the vets is that they’re a hard-working group. They want to work hard and have fun. So just try to work hard and have fun and kind of find my own role, carve my own role into the team.”

Titans

Titans DC Gus Bradley said that DB Marcus Harris has the inside track to win the starting Nickel job with DB Alontae Taylor playing more on the perimeter.

“He’s been impressive now in meetings. You know, we say once you walk into the building, we’re evaluating all the way through to the end of the day. And so, how he comes in is very consistent. How he comes in the building, everything he does; takes good notes, wants to be good. I mean, watch his film.” Bradley said, via Titans Wire. “Everything kind of checks out. Steps, then go out in the field; you see some movement. He’s a bigger body. I mean, he’s definitely caught our attention in that phase. So we’re hoping he can develop into [a player we can use]. So you know, we’ll see.”