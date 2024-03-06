Texans Re-Signing K Ka’imi Fairbairn

According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans have re-signed K Ka’imi Fairbairn on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo reports Fairbairn is receiving a three-year, $15.9 million extension from Houston.

Fairbairn, 30, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed. The team later restructured this deal.

He just finished his contract and was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Fairbairn appeared in 12 games for the Texans and converted 27 of 28 field goal attempts (96.4 percent) to go along with 21 of 22 extra-point tries.