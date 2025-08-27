Texans Re-Signing TE Harrison Bryant

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are re-signing TE Harrison Bryant to a contract on Wednesday.

Bryant was among Houston’s final roster cuts just weeks after being acquired from the Eagles. Fowler notes that his release was a procedural move.

Bryant, 26, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2023 and joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.

The Eagles signed him to a contract back in March and eventually traded him to the Texans in August.

In 2024, Bryant appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded nine receptions for 86 yards (9.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.