Texans Receiving Trade Calls For QBs Davis Mills & Case Keenum

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans have received trade calls about backup quarterbacks Davis Mills and Case Keenum but are planning to keep both players.

It was reported back in May that teams were interested in Mills but the Texans were still planning to keep him at that point as well.

Mills, 24, was a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 15 games for the Texans and completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 32 rush attempts for 108 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mills and Keenum as the news is available.