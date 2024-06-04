Texans Release DE Marcus Haynes From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans have cut DE Marcus Haynes from their injured reserve list with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

This was the expected outcome after waiving Haynes with an injury designation last week.

Haynes, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in November.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February but was waived with an injury designation at the end of May.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.