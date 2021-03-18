Texans Release TE Darren Fells

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are releasing TE Darren Fells.

Texans Helmet

Fells has been a solid red zone presence the past few seasons for Houston. He was entering the second season of a two-year, $7 million deal. 

Fells, 34, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.

After a few years in Arizona, Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2017 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Browns. 

Fells was set to make a base salary of $2.65 million for the 2019 season when he was released in 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans and then re-upped on a two-year deal worth $7 million in 2020. 

In 2020, Fells appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and caught 21 passes for 312 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments