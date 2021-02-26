Texans Release Veteran C Nick Martin

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Texans have released veteran center Nick Martin on Friday.

Houston has made a number of cuts this week and new GM Nick Caserio works to reshape their roster and free up some cap space in the process.

Martin, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.77 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.1 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a new three-year, $33 million extension that includes $18.35 million guaranteed with Houston.

Martin was owed a $7.25 million base salary and had an $8.75 million salary cap figure for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Martin will free up $6.25 million of available cap space while creating $2.5 million in dead money.

In 2020, Martin appeared in all 16 games for the Texans, making 16 starts at center.