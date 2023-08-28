Texans Released TE Nick Vannett

The Houston Texans have released TE Nick Vannett, according to Aaron Wilson.

Vannett, 30, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

From there, the Texans signed Vannett to a contract earlier this month.

In 2022, Vannett appeared in two games for the Saints and six games for the Giants. He caught six passes on nine targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns.