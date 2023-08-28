Texans Releasing CB Desmond King

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing veteran CB Desmond King.

This comes as a bit of a surprise since King has started 25 games over the past two seasons as Houston’s nickel corner and has played reasonably well.

King, 28, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

In 2022, King appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 89 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two recoveries, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.