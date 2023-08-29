Texans Releasing DE Chase Winovich

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are releasing DE Chase Winovich.

He failed to stand out enough to claim a spot in a crowded Texans edge rushing group.

Winovich, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

Winovich was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Winovich appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.