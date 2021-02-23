Texans Releasing OL Senio Kelemete

The Houston Texans have released veteran OL Senio Kelemete on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Kelemete, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He spent just over a year in Arizona before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans elected to bring him back on a future/reserve contract and he was set to be a restricted free agent before signing a two-year deal with the Saints in 2016. The Texans signed Kelemete to a three-year, $12 million deal in 2018 and he returned to Houston on a one-year extension last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Kelemete will free up $1,725,000 of available cap space while creating $250,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Kelemete appeared in 14 games for the Texans and made five starts for them.