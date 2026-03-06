Texans Releasing RB Joe Mixon

Adam Schefter reports the Texans have released veteran RB Joe Mixon on Friday.

According to OverTheCap, releasing Mixon will free up $8 million of cap space and create $2 million of

dead money.

Schefter also reports that Mixon requested to be released on Thursday, leading to Houston granting the request a day later.

Back in January, Aaron Wilson reported a league source told him during this past season that not only was Mixon not expected to return, but his career going forward might be in doubt.

Mixon spent the whole season on the non-football injury list and was placed there during the summer after suffering a foot/ankle injury, the details of which have remained murky.

The Texans had to move on from Mixon in their backfield this past season. We listed Mixon among the potential cap casualties around the NFL this offseason.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of that deal in 2026 and due $8.5 million.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.