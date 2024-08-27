Texans Releasing Two Players Including WR Quintez Cephus

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Texans are releasing WR Quintez Cephus.

Wilson adds Houston is also releasing CB Desmond King.

Cephus, 26, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that included a signing bonus of $304,288. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling and released by the Lions.

The Bills signed him to a deal back in April but later opted to let him go less than a month later. He then signed with Houston in July 2024.

In 2022, Cephus appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.