Texans Reportedly Mulling Coaching Change From David Culley

According to Jason La Canfora, the Texans are reportedly a candidate to re-enter the coaching cycle after just a year under HC David Culley.

La Canfora says Texans GM Nick Caserio has been doing homework on the upcoming coaching cycle and mulling whether or not the team needs to make a change.

Houston wasn’t expected to be successful in 2021 and the rebuild will likely continue into 2022 as well. La Canfora writes that Culley was expected to be a caretaker coach and the team has shown fight and spirit at times this season.

At the very least, though, La Canfora adds Caserio appears to be doing his due diligence, as well as weighing other staffing changes.

Culley, 66, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WR coach in 1994.

From there, Culley worked as an assistant for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him for the 2019 season. The Texans hired him to be their head coach in 2021.

So far, Culley has a record of 2-11 with the Texans.