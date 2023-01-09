Texans Request Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Johnson has drawn attention for his work with Detroit’s offense this year.

This is the first reported candidate for the Texans since firing HC Lovie Smith last night.

Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.