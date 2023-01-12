Texans Request Interview With Rams Assistant HC Thomas Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy.

Brown also had an interview with the Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy last year.

Here is Houston’s list of candidates so far:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Rams assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back and played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 9 in total yards, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 25 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in total points.