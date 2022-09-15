Texans Restructure CB Desmond King’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the Texans have restructured CB Desmond King‘s contract.

Houston converted $911,389 of King’s salary into a signing bonus, creating $455,695 in 2022 cap space. This helps their budget for practice squad moves and injuries.

King, 27, was drafted in the fifth round out of Iowa by the Chargers in 2017. He was traded to the Titans before the deadline last year for a sixth-round pick.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $2.68 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans in 2021 and re-signed on a two-year, $7 million deal in 2022.

In 2022, King has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded six total tackles and two pass defenses.