Texans Restructure K Ka’imi Fairbairn & P Cameron Johnston’s Deals

The Houston Texans have opted to restructure K Ka’imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston‘s contracts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The move will save the team nearly $2.1 million in salary cap savings.

Fairbairn, 28, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Fairbairn appeared in 13 games for the Texans and converted 15 of 19 field goal attempts (78.9 percent) to go along with 13 of 16 extra point tries (81.3 percent).