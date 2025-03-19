Texans Restructure OT Tytus Howard’s Contract

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have restructured OT Tytus Howard‘s contract on Wednesday.

Wilson notes Houston decreased Howard’s cap hit to $11.581 million from $23.05 million. The Texans also lowered Howard’s base salary to $1.117 million with a signing bonus conversion of $14,330 million, while adding a voidable year in 2029.

Howard, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. Houston exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Howard was entering the last year of his deal when he signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans. He’s entering the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Howard appeared in 16 games for the Texans and started each time at tackle.