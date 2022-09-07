Texans Restructuring Three Contracts

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are restructuring the contracts of S Eric Murray, K Ka’imi Fairbairn, and P Cameron Johnston.

The team is creating $2.1 million by restructuring the deals of Fairbairn and Johnston and $732,500 for the contract of Murray by converting part of their base salaries to signing bonuses.

Murray, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before returning to the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 74 tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections.