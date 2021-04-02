Texans Rework DE Shaq Lawson’s Contract, Create $5.2M Of Cap Room

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans recently restructured the contract of DE Shaq Lawson and in turn, created $5.2 million of cap space.

Pelissero explains that the Texans accomplished this by converting Lawson’s salary in a workout bonus and adding two voidable years to his contract. He’s now owed an $8 million fully guaranteed salary for the 2021 season and another $9 million in 2022.

Lawson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $10.27 million rookie contract that included $9.82 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.85 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Dolphins signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $7.9 million and $8.9 million in the final two years of the deal.

Miami traded Lawson to the Texans as part of the trade for LB Benardrick McKinney last month.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 33 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus rated Lawson as the No. 28 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.