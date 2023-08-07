Texans RT Tytus Howard ‘Out A While’ With Broken Hand

Ian Rapoport reports that Texans OT Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand and underwent surgery to repair it on Monday.

Aaron Wilson had previously reporters that Howard would be “out for a while” per Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and was wearing a cast.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and was set to make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He recently signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We will have more news on Howard as it becomes available.