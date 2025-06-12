Texans S Jimmie Ward Facing Felony Assault Family Violence Charge Following Arrest Thursday

Catherine Dominguez and Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle report Texans S Jimmie Ward is facing a felony assault family violence charge.

Dominguez and Alexander add Ward was arrested at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday at his home in Magnolia, Texas following an incident.

Texans senior director of communications Omar Majzoub said the following about Ward’s arrest.

“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward,” Majzoub said. “We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a year ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.