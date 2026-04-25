Texans GM Nick Caserio Says Team Won’t Trade WR Nico Collins

Texans GM Nick Caserio shot down any reports that the team was looking to trade WR Nico Collins after rumors swirled that he could be moved due to a contract adjustment.

“Teams call teams all the time and ask about players. We’re not trading Collins,” Caserio said, via NFL.com. “So, I mean, whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can take it and shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Collins will make $20.6 million for the 2026 season, which is close to half of what the top receiver’s salary is.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract last offseason.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Collins as it becomes available.