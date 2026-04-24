AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Will Anderson Jr., Bills, Browns, Texans

Bills

Regarding Bills DB Jordan Hancock‘s shoulder injury, GM Brandon Beane said he still hasn’t been cleared and expects to see him sometime between minicamp and training camp.

“Doing well. Not cleared. But I think that would be close to minicamp or sometime minicamp to training camp,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of Audacy.

As for CB Dorian Strong‘s neck injury, Beane said they are still in “wait-and-see mode.”

“No new update for Dorian other than what I gave maybe at the owner’s meetings. It’s in a wait-and-see mode.”

Beane mentioned that K Tyler Bass (hip/groin) is working hard on his rehab.

“If he’s not 100%, he’s right at it.”

Browns

Tony Grossi points out that CB Denzel Ward and WR Jerry Jeudy were not in attendance at the Browns’ voluntary camp on Wednesday.

and WR were not in attendance at the Browns’ voluntary camp on Wednesday. Browns’ new HC Todd Monken wouldn’t give a clear answer on their quarterback situation: “I don’t know really…we were just rotating.” (Zac Jackson)

wouldn’t give a clear answer on their quarterback situation: “I don’t know really…we were just rotating.” (Zac Jackson) Monken mentioned they originally planned to have Shedeur Sanders get most of the reps in practice, but they elected to change the order to keep a healthy rotation going forward, per Jackson.

get most of the reps in practice, but they elected to change the order to keep a healthy rotation going forward, per Jackson. Monken indicated he still hasn’t spoken to Myles Garrett in person and he’s unsure if their star edge rusher has spoken to new DC Mike Rutenberg, per Jackson.

Texans

The Texans signed DE Will Anderson Jr. to a record three-year, $150 million extension. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans highly praised Anderson as a leader and thinks other players in their locker room follow his example.

“Will, as you all know, is an outstanding young man, outstanding player. He shows up every single day, working how we expect guys to work and doing all the things a leader does. He’s a guy that you want guys following. He embodies everything that it means to be a Texan and he’s definitely deserving of the contract situation that he’s gotten. He’s earned it and he’s done an outstanding job of leading,” Ryan said, via TexansWire.

Houston traded up to No. 3 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Anderson after originally being slated to pick at No. 12. Ryan reflected on that year’s draft, noting that they got C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and then made the aggressive move to get Anderson one pick later.

“The 2023 Draft is probably one of the most exciting drafts that I’ve been a part of, and I would say one of the most exciting drafts in Texans history. Besides 2006, that was a good one too, right? It was exciting just to know what we were doing. We pick C.J. [Stroud] at the second pick and to know we’re back on the phones trying to trade up to get Will [Anderson Jr.]. It was just an exciting moment, a tense moment. The adrenaline is pumping in the room. It was awesome. Nick [Caserio] executed the trade. It was about the guy we were getting. As we all see, fast forward to where we are now, it was well worth the move. We knew the type of man that Will was, and it was worth moving up to get him and it has paid off big time for us.”