Teams Calling Texans About Potential Trade For WR Nico Collins

Jordan Schultz reports that teams around the NFL are calling the Texans to check in on WR Nico Collins‘ availability with an understanding that he needs a contract adjustment.

Schultz says it seems “highly unlikely” the Texans would trade him at this point, but that has stopped teams from checking on his availability.

Collins will make $20.6 million for the 2026 season, which is close to half of what the top receiver salary is.

Collins, 27, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract last offseason.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.