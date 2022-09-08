Texans Sign DL Derick Roberson To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DL Derick Roberson to the practice squad. 

Houston cleared room by placing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on the practice squad injured list. 

Houston’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jeff Driskel
  2. DB Jacobi Francis
  3. WR Johnny Johnson III 
  4. EDGE Demone Harris
  5. WR Jalen Camp
  6. TE Jordan Akins
  7. OL Jordan Steckler
  8. LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
  9. S Tristin McCollum 
  10. TE Mason Schreck
  11. C Jimmy Morrisey 
  12. DB Grayland Arnold
  13. WR Drew Estrada
  14. OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured)
  15. WR Chris Conley
  16. RB Gerrid Doaks
  17. DL Derick Roberson

Roberson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Sam Houston State back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad. 

Tennessee promoted him to the active roster in 2019 and was able to crack the active roster over the next two years. The Titans declined to tender him a contract back in March, making him an unrestricted free agent. 

In 2021, Roberson appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. 

