Texans Sign DL Derick Roberson To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DL Derick Roberson to the practice squad.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 8, 2022
Houston cleared room by placing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on the practice squad injured list.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DB Jacobi Francis
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- EDGE Demone Harris
- WR Jalen Camp
- TE Jordan Akins
- OL Jordan Steckler
- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
- S Tristin McCollum
- TE Mason Schreck
- C Jimmy Morrisey
- DB Grayland Arnold
- WR Drew Estrada
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured)
- WR Chris Conley
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- DL Derick Roberson
Roberson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Sam Houston State back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad.
Tennessee promoted him to the active roster in 2019 and was able to crack the active roster over the next two years. The Titans declined to tender him a contract back in March, making him an unrestricted free agent.
In 2021, Roberson appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
