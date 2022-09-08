Texans Sign DL Derick Roberson To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed DL Derick Roberson to the practice squad.

Houston cleared room by placing OT Cedric Ogbuehi on the practice squad injured list.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III EDGE Demone Harris WR Jalen Camp TE Jordan Akins OL Jordan Steckler LB Kevin Pierre-Louis S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck C Jimmy Morrisey DB Grayland Arnold WR Drew Estrada OT Cedric Ogbuehi (injured) WR Chris Conley RB Gerrid Doaks DL Derick Roberson

Roberson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Sam Houston State back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him to the active roster in 2019 and was able to crack the active roster over the next two years. The Titans declined to tender him a contract back in March, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Roberson appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.