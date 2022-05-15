Texans Sign First-Round OL Kenyon Green

The Houston Texans have signed first-round OL Kenyon Green to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The following is a list of signed and unsigned draft picks by the Texans:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB Signed 1 Kenyon Green OG Signed 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR Signed 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB Signed 5 Thomas Booker DT Signed 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE Signed 6 Austin Deculus OT Signed

Green, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran G Richie Incognito.

He is signing a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Green appeared in 35 games and started all 35 times, making 17 appearances at left guard, 15 at right guard, twice at right tackle, and once at left tackle.