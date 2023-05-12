Texans Sign Four Draft Picks, Nine UDFAs

The Houston Texans officially signed four picks from the 2023 NFL Draft including fifth-round LB Henry To’oTo’o, sixth-round C Jarrett Patterson, sixth-round WR Xavier Hutchinson, and seventh-round S Brandon Hill, via the team’s official site.

The Texans have now signed four of their nine picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 2 C. J. Stroud QB 1 3 Will Anderson Jr. LB 2 62 Juice Scruggs C 3 69 Nathaniel Dell WR 4 109 Dylan Horton EDGE 5 167 Henry To’oTo’o LB Signed 6 201 Jarrett Patterson OL Signed 6 205 Xavier Hutchinson WR Signed 7 248 Brandon Hill S Signed

Houston also signed nine undrafted free agents. The full list includes:

To’oTo’o, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama after transferring from Tennessee as a junior. He earned second-team All-SEC in 2021 and first-team All-SEC as a senior.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,084,977 rookie contract that includes a $244,977 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $811,244 in 2023.

During his college career, To’oTo’o appeared in 51 games and made 50 starts, recording 354 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and seven pass defenses.