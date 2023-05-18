Texans Sign Fourth-Round DE Dylan Horton

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with fourth-round DE Dylan Horton on a rookie contract.
The Texans have just two draft picks from their 2023 class still unsigned:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|2
|C. J. Stroud
|QB
|1
|3
|Will Anderson Jr.
|LB
|2
|62
|Juice Scruggs
|C
|Signed
|3
|69
|Tank Dell
|WR
|Signed
|4
|109
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|Signed
|5
|167
|Henry To’oTo’o
|LB
|Signed
|6
|201
|Jarrett Patterson
|OL
|Signed
|6
|205
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Signed
|7
|248
|Brandon Hill
|S
|Signed
Horton, 22, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior.
The Texans used the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round on him.
For his career, Horton appeared in 52 games for TCU and made 28 starts while recording 144 tackles, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses.
