Texans Sign Second-Round OT Aireontae Ersery

The Houston Texans have signed second-round OT Aireontae Ersery to a rookie contract, per Aaron Wilson.

The Texans have officially signed their entire 2025 draft class with this move:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed 2 48 Aireontae Ersery G Signed 3 79 Jaylin Noel WR Signed 3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed 4 116 Woody Marks RB Signed 6 187 Jaylen Reed S Signed 6 197 Graham Mertz QB Signed 7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT Signed 7 255 Luke Lachey TE Signed

Ersery, 6-6 and 330 pounds, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Minnesota. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2023 and upgraded to first team in 2024, as well as winning the conference award for offensive lineman of the year.

The Texans used the No. 48 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ersery. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,203,110 contract with a $3,333,172 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Ersery made 38 starts in 40 appearances for Minnesota at left tackle.