Texans Sign Second-Round OT Blake Fisher, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Houston Texans signed second-round OT Blake Fisher to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team has now signed all nine of their selections from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 2 42 Kamari Lassiter CB Signed 2 59 Blake Fisher OT Signed 3 78 Calen Bullock S Signed 4 123 Cade Stover TE Signed 6 188 Jamal Hill LB Signed 6 205 Jawhar Jordan RB Signed 7 238 Solomon Byrd DE Signed 7 247 Marcus Harris DT Signed 7 249 LaDarius Henderson G Signed

Fisher, 21, was a two-year starter for Notre Dame at right tackle.

The No. 59 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,595,438 contract that includes a $1,616,680 signing bonus and will carry a $1,199,170 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his time at Notre Dame, Fisher started in all 27 of the games he appeared in with 26 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle.