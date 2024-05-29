Texans Sign Second-Round OT Blake Fisher, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Houston Texans signed second-round OT Blake Fisher to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
The team has now signed all nine of their selections from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Signed
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|OT
|Signed
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|Signed
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Signed
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|Signed
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|Signed
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|Signed
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|Signed
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
|Signed
Fisher, 21, was a two-year starter for Notre Dame at right tackle.
The No. 59 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,595,438 contract that includes a $1,616,680 signing bonus and will carry a $1,199,170 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his time at Notre Dame, Fisher started in all 27 of the games he appeared in with 26 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle.
