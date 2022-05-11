Texans Sign Second-Round S Jalen Pitre

The Houston Texans have signed second-round S Jalen Pitre to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

He’s the first of the Texans’ nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Derek Stingley Jr. CB 1 Kenyon Green OG 2 Jalen Pitre S Signed 2 John Metchie III WR 3 Christian Harris LB 4 Dameon Pierce RB 5 Thomas Booker DT 5 Teagan Quitoriano TE 6 Austin Deculus OT

Pitre, 22, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,954,439 contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

During his college career at Baylor, Pitre appeared in 52 games and recorded 196 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections.