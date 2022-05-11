Texans Sign Second-Round S Jalen Pitre

The Houston Texans have signed second-round S Jalen Pitre to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
He’s the first of the Texans’ nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|1
|Kenyon Green
|OG
|2
|Jalen Pitre
|S
|Signed
|2
|John Metchie III
|WR
|3
|Christian Harris
|LB
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|5
|Thomas Booker
|DT
|5
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|6
|Austin Deculus
|OT
Pitre, 22, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $8,954,439 contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.
During his college career at Baylor, Pitre appeared in 52 games and recorded 196 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections.
