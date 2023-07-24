Texans Sign TE Eric Tomlinson, Waive LB Ian Swenson

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a contract and waived LB Ian Swenson.

Tomlinson, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020 and re-signed to a one-year deal in Baltimore for 2021.

Tomlinson signed with the Broncos for the 2022 season. He joined the Texans back in May but was released soon after.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 85 games and recorded 27 receptions for 280 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the course of seven seasons.