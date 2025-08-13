Texans Sign TE Tre’ McKitty, Place TE Dalton Keene On IR

The Houston Texans have signed TE Tre’ McKitty to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

He takes the place of TE Dalton Keene, who is going on injured reserve for the second straight year in Houston.

McKitty, 26, was a one-year starter at Georgia after transferring from Florida State. He only played four games in 2020 due to injury and opting out of the bowl game.

The Chargers took McKitty with pick No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,785,850 contract that included a $840,618 signing bonus.

He was in the third year of that contract when he was released in October. He caught on with the Bills on the practice squad and signed a futures deal for the 2024 season before being released during roster cuts. The Browns signed him late in the year and brought him back on a futures deal for 2025 but cut him in June.

For his career, McKitty has appeared in 34 games, all with the Chargers, and caught 16 passes on 26 targets for 117 yards.

Keene, 26, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene had since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos before signing on with the Texans in 2023. He returned to the Texans last year on a futures contract.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.