Texans Sign Three Draft Picks Including Third-Round WR Nico Collins

The Houston Texans have signed third-round WR Nico Collins to a four-year rookie contract on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have signed sixth-round DT Roy Lopez while Mark Berman adds that they’ve also signed fifth-round TE Brevin Jordan.

Round Player Pos. Note 3 Davis Mills QB 3 Nico Collins WR Signed 5 Brevin Jordan TE Signed 5 Garrett Wallow LB 6 Roy Lopez DT Signed

Collins, 22, was a two-year starter at Michigan and honorable mention all-conference in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Texans took Collins with pick No. 89 overall.

Collins is expected to sign a four-year, $4,871,517 contract that includes a $902,921 signing bonus.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Patriots WR N’Keal Harry.

During his college career, Collins recorded 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

Jordan, 20, was a three-year starter at Miami who was All-ACC all three years and declared for the draft after his junior season. The Texans used the No. 147 overall pick on him in the fifth round.

During his three-year college career, Jordan caught 105 passes for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns in 30 career games.