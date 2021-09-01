Texans Signing CB Isaiah Johnson & G Lane Taylor To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Isaiah Johnson and G Lane Taylor to their practice squad.

It’s a homecoming for Johnson, who went to college at Houston, while Taylor also gets to stay in the area after signing with the Texans as a free agent this offseason.

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

Taylor, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2013. He was in line to be a restricted free agent when the Packers signed him to a two-year, $4.15 million contract in 2017.

Taylor was set to make a base salary of $3.8 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a pay cut. As a free agent in 2021, he signed a one-year deal with the Texans.

For his career, Taylor has appeared in 79 games for the Packers, making 50 starts at multiple offensive line positions.