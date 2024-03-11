Texans Signing CB Mike Ford To Two-Year, $4.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are signing former Browns CB Mike Ford to a two-year, $4.5 million deal.

Ford, 28, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State back in 2018. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos in September of 2021.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Falcons the following season before joining the Browns on a one-year deal for 2023.

In 2023, Ford appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 28 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.