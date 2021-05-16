Texans Signing DB Shyheim Carter

The Houston Texans are signing DB Shyheim Carter to a contract on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Carter tried out for the Texans during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Carter, 23, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp and signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta eventually released Carter from their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Carter recorded 100 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 18 pass defenses in 34 career games.