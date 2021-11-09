Texans Signing DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DE Demone Harris to their practice squad.
Harris had a visit with Houston on Monday. The Texans will need to make a corresponding move to free space on their practice squad.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- T Carson Green
- DB Jonathan Owens
- TE Paul Quessenberry
- DE Derek Rivers
- G Lane Taylor
- WR Jordan Veasy
- WR Jalen Camp
- S Grayland Arnold
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- T Jordan Steckler
- WR Damon Hazelton
- DT Michael Dwumfour
- LB Connor Strachan
- RB Jaylen Samuels
- DB T.J. Green
- LB Chris Smith
- DE Demone Harris
Harris, 25, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.
He bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ taxi squad throughout the season and re-signed to a futures contract in December. He was doing the same in 2019 after being waived coming out of the preseason before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad in October. The Chiefs signed him to their active roster late in the year.
Kansas City waived Harris midway through the 2020 season, but brought him back on the practice squad and again on a futures deal for 2021. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent several weeks on the Chiefs’ practice squad before being released.
For his career, Harris has appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and Buccaneers and recorded seven total tackles with no sacks.
