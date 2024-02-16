Texans Signing DE Marcus Haynes

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed DE Marcus Haynes to a contract on Friday.
This is likely a futures deal for Haynes.
Houston has now signed the following players to futures deals:
- DT McTelvin Agim
- WR Alex Bachman
- QB Tim Boyle
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- DE Ali Gaye
- DB Brandon Hill
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- TE Dalton Keene
- DB Troy Pride
- RB J.J. Taylor
- T Jaylon Thomas
- WR Jared Wayne
- DB Josh Thompson
- DE Marcus Haynes
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Haynes, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in November.
During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.
