Texans Signing DL DeMarcus Walker

Former Broncos DL DeMarcus Walker announced via his Instagram account on Thursday that he’s signing with the Texans.

Houston brought Walker in for a visit a few weeks ago and a recent report from Manish Mehta mentioned that they were expected to get a deal done, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Walker, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract and had been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Walker appeared in 13 games and recorded 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.