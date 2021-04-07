Texans Signing DL Jaleel Johnson

Former Vikings DL Jaleel Johnson announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he signing with the Texans following a recent visit.

HOUSTON. EXCITED TO GET TO WORK. YES LORD. — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) April 7, 2021

This comes shortly after the Texans withdrew the second-round restricted tender they placed on defensive tackle P.J. Hall.

Johnson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.