Texans Signing DL Mario Edwards

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are signing DL Mario Edwards to a one-year deal.

He was just on a visit with Houston which apparently went well.

Edwards, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks last year.

In 2023, Edwards appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 21 tackles, two sacks, a force fumble and one pass defense.