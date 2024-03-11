Texans Signing DT Denico Autry To Two-Year, $20M Deal

Dianna Russini reports that the Texans are expected to sign DL Denico Autry on Monday.

According to Aaron Wilson, the contract is a two-year, $20 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed.

Autry, 33, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

In 2023, Denico Autry appeared all in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses.

