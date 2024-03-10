Texans Signing DT Foley Fatukasi To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing former Jaguars DT Folorunso Fatukasi to a one-year deal.

It’s worth pointing out that signing Fatukasi to a contract wouldn’t count against a team in the compensatory pick formula since he was released.

Fatukasi, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018 out of Connecticut. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Fatukasi was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $7 million when the Jaguars released him last week.

In 2023, Fatukasi appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, no sacks, and one pass deflection.